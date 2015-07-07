Lupita Nyong'o Shows Us Exactly How to Make Glitter Eye Shadow Sophisticated

There are many universal truths in life, and the fact that Lupita Nyong'o will forever slay the makeup game is one of them. Case in point: The gorgeous smoky eye she wore to the Dior Haute Couture show in Paris, which was equal parts shimmery and sultry without going overboard.

"The Dior dress with bold red called for dramatic makeup that wasn't too colorful, so it wouldn't clash with the dress," her makeup artist Nick Barose tells InStyle. "We opted for something whimsical—sparkly silver paired with black and midnight blue shadow to create the starry night effect." Working with deep navy and inky black shadows can be a tricky task in itself, so careful layering and blending was key in preventing the look from getting too severe.

Barose started by picking up a yet-to-be-released navy eye crayon by Lancôme​, which he used in conjunction with the Colour Design Palette in Gris Fumee ($50; lancome-usa.com). "Smudge the crayon on the lids to create the base and shape of the smoky eye, then with a damp brush, blend the black from the palette onto the outer corners," he advises. "Use the silver color on the inner corners, and on the center of the lid." With the shadow set, he followed with Urban Decay's Heavy Metal Glitter Liquid Liner in Glam Rock ($20; sephora.com), a sparkly pewter with a clear base, which he dabbed over the top of his handiwork.

A nude lip with barely-there shimmer finished the effect. "Since the eyes got a silvery cool tone, I added a bit of warmth to the face by using a golden-toned lipstick," he tells us. "The Lancôme​ L'Absolu Rouge in Henne ($31; lancome-usa.com) helped to balance out the eyes." If there were ever a sophisticated way to wear glitter, leave it to Lupita to show us how!

