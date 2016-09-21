Lupita Nyong’o Does Her Best “Sexy Face” for Ellen DeGeneres

Lupita Nyong’o has only been in the movie business for a few short years, but she’s already won an Oscar and gained a world of knowledge. The Queen of Katwe star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday and told the host that one thing has helped propel her acting career: Posing for photographs.

“I did model a little bit, and while I was modeling I didn’t realize how vital that education would be for my acting. It goes hand and hand, it seems,” she said. “Just like being the subject to a photographer, a lens … and just acting stupid in front of people.”

“It’s very vulnerable to have your picture taken because everyone’s trying to capture beauty and you don’t always feel very beautiful, you know, so you have to give sexy face and all that,” she continued. “Let me see the sexy face,” DeGeneres said, prompting Nyong’o to show the audience her best pout.

Of course, the talk show host wasted no time giving her best eye-twitching smize directly to the camera in return.

DeGeneres also asked the actress about Nyong'o's 96-year-old grandma. “Does she understand how famous you are and is impressed by it?” she wanted to know.

“She couldn’t care less. She couldn’t care less. All she cares about is that I spend time with her,” Nyong’o responded sweetly.

Oh, and about that rumor that she’s not returning in the next Star Wars movie? “I don’t know where this rumor came from. I have no idea. It hurt my feelings because I’ve shot my scenes,” the 33-year-old confirmed.

“You know, you never really know when you shoot your scenes in a movie, which ones are going to make it and all that, so it’s always fingers crossed, you know? But as far as I know, I’m in it.”

Watch the adorable interview in the video at top.