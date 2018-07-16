Lupita Nyong’o and Saoirse Ronan Are the Faces of Your New Favorite Fragrance

Lupita Nyong'o and Saoirse Ronan just replaced your go-to perfume. The Oscar-winning and Oscar-nominated actresses have been announced as the face of Calvin Klein's new fragrance, Calvin Klein Women.

The fragrance is inspired by the individuality that "unites all women" and how women are free to reinvent themselves, change, and grow whenever and however they want. To help portray that story, the enlisted the help of Ronan and Nyong'o, two women who are changing the landscape of Hollywood with their strong points of view, inspirational stories, and talent.

But Nyong'o and Saoirse aren't the only stars of the print campaign. They are joined by women who have influenced their identities and careers.

Courtesy

“Eartha Kitt and Katharine Hepburn are examples of people who didn’t accept the status quo; they made room for themselves. I am drawn to their integrity, and their ability to speak up and speak out for what they believe in, to change the course of history. I admire their fierce artistic points of view and that they did not betray themselves. I aspire to be similarly authentic and full of integrity,” Nyong’o voiced in a press release.

For Ronan, she chose Sissy Spacek and Nina Simone.

"Sissy Spacek has this openness to her, this presence. She seems to have a willingness to try anything and go anywhere. She was free—and a pioneer. Nina Simone was able to share the music industry and herself, make it into what she needed it to be. What it boils down to is—does somebody else’s work affect you? Does it strike a chord? Seeing people doing something that they’re passionate about is inspiring. It encourages you to do the same, to feel the same," Ronan said.

The fragrance that they're all representing is characterized as a woody floral, complete with eucalyptus, orange, and cedarwood notes. The glass bottle features a disc-shaped cap with a print by artist Anne Collier featured on it. The fragrance will make its debut at Macy's on August 15th.