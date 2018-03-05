Lupita Nyong'o's Red Carpet Dress Is the Oscars Trophy in Couture Form

Lupita Nyong'o solidified her place in Oscar’s fashion history on Sunday night by wearing a gold and black Versace gown that was equal parts modern and throwback.

The gown, one-shouldered, nodded to the iconic Versace chain-mail technique, which has been used season after season at the iconic house. The dress had a high slit and she topped it off with earrings by Niwaka. "From all angles, even from the back, they sparkled," her longtime stylist Micaela Erlanger tells InStyle.

"This was custom designed by Atelier Versace," Erlanger says.

"The way I felt about it," she continues, "It was such a powerful look. It was the kind of dress that a strong, confident, and empowered woman would want to wear. And with the climate of what is going on, it felt like the right statement to make. It complemented Lupita so perfectly."

in Atelier Versace. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

But it wasn’t only the dress that made Lupita shine brightly. The Black Panther star wore a traditional Rwandan hairstyle with a gold string woven into her braided her. Another key detail? Her blue eyeshadow, which definitely wouldn’t be a color we’d expect to go with a gold and black look, but boy does it work.

Cue to me googling vintage Versace and adding blue eyeshadow to my Amazon Prime cart.