Lupita Nyong'o to Make Her New York Stage Debut This Fall

Lupita Nyong'o has conquered the film world in only a few short years and now, she is coming for the stage. The Academy Award winner will make her New York stage debut in September in an off-Broadway show called Eclipse at the Public Theater.

Written by The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira, the play tells the story of the terrible suffering of women during the Liberian Civil War, but it is also a tale of survival. "Danai Gurira has written a brilliant play, ripped from the headlines, that looks at the terrible conflicts in post-colonia Africa with an eye that is both incisive and deeply compassionate," Oskar Eustis, the Public Theater's artistic director, says in a statement. "We are delighted to welcome the extraordinary Lupita Nyong'o to the Public in this vitally important play." The play begins previews on Sept. 29 and officially opens on Oct. 14.

Though it is her first time on the New York stage, Nyong'o—who won a best supporting actress Oscar for 12 Years a Slave—is no stranger to theater. The Yale School of Drama grad performed in many productions, including A Winter's Tale and Uncle Vanya, while in school.

On the big screen, Nyong'o will next be seen in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

