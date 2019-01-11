Here's What's Really Going on Between Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan

It was the elevator video seen around the world (er, internet) that seemingly revitalized dating rumors between Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o. But despite all those flirty interactions, the Black Panther co-stars have made it clear that their relationship is strictly platonic.

The two spoke to Entertainment Tonight, during a special SAG Awards screening of the blockbuster film, clearing the air about any signs of a romance blossoming between them.

“No, we’re good friends, honestly, we’ve known each other a really long time and respect each other and I love this girl to death,” Jordan, 31, told the outlet.

Nyong’o was in agreement, adding that it was “flattering at the end of the day.”

She continued, “I think it’s such a rare thing to find people you have good chemistry with and too for us to find each other as actors and get to work together, it makes the work richer that we truly enjoy each other’s company on and off screen.”

The two clearly get along, as one of InStyle’s infamous Golden Globes elevator videos seems to prove. In the now viral clip, the two tease fans with a faux-romance that has Nyong’o sharing a kiss with Jordan and co-star Danai Gurira.

In a rather unexpected yet hilarious twist, both women ended up taking a “little spill" as the elevator doors closed. Though he ran to their aid, the Creed star admitted “I couldn’t even get them.”

“You can tell the truth. This is the thing, first of all, Danai, she commits to everything, so she really committed to that whatever swoop and it took me by surprise,” Nyong’o explained. “We were both in stilettos, so we ended up on the ground.”

But even before that video, the chemistry has always been palpable between the two, with rumors of a romance first swirling during their press tour for the superhero flick in February 2018 (perhaps, you recall all those push-ups?)

However, Jordan shut down all talk about his rumored relationship with the Oscar winner last November, telling USA Today that fans are “writing their own soap opera that they want to see happen.”

He added, “Beautiful girl, very talented. People write their own narratives – I don’t have any control over that.”

Well, there you have it.