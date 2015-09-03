You Have to See Lupita Nyong'o's Gorgeous New Hairstyle

Disney/Image Group LA; Splash News
See More Photos
Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 03, 2015 @ 2:15 pm

Lupita Nyong'o is never one to shy away from a bold beauty look, but we've never seen her quite like this before! Yesterday, the star was spotted out in New York City with lengthy, below-the-shoulder braids. It's a dramatic change from her trademark crop, but to be fair, even when she was working shorter styles, Nyong'o held no reservations over experimenting with her look. "I love working with Lupita, because it's really fun coming together to figure out what her look will be," her hairstylist Ted Gibson previously told us. "I cannot get over how each time, even though she has short hair, I'm able to create something new with her." We're not sure if an upcoming role was responsible for the change, but she looks gorgeous either way.

PHOTOS: See More Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2015

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!