You Have to See Lupita Nyong'o's Gorgeous New Hairstyle

Lupita Nyong'o is never one to shy away from a bold beauty look, but we've never seen her quite like this before! Yesterday, the star was spotted out in New York City with lengthy, below-the-shoulder braids. It's a dramatic change from her trademark crop, but to be fair, even when she was working shorter styles, Nyong'o held no reservations over experimenting with her look. "I love working with Lupita, because it's really fun coming together to figure out what her look will be," her hairstylist Ted Gibson previously told us. "I cannot get over how each time, even though she has short hair, I'm able to create something new with her." We're not sure if an upcoming role was responsible for the change, but she looks gorgeous either way.

