Lupita Nyong'o Brings Down the House with a Steamy Rendition of "Whatta Man"

Tuesday night's episode of Lip Sync Battle was sure to raise a few pulses, complete with a bondage-inspired rendition of The Weeknd's sultry Fifty Shades of Grey single, "Earned It," played to perfection by Regina Hall. But it was competitor Lupita Nyong'o's over-the-top performance of Salt-N-Pepa's "Whatta Man" that completely brought the house down.

The Academy Award winner, who was unrecognizable in a lob ombre wig, a tiny white crop top, a firefighter jacket, and jean shorts, cranked up the heat and steamed up the small screen with dancing from studly shirtless local fire fighters. Think Magic Mike, but fired up to a whole new level!

It finally got so hot that a firefighter literally had to put out some fires by hosing down the dancers, who continued to shake and shimmy for the camera.

While Hall's costume was spot on (down to The Weeknd's hair) and her performance knocked it out of the park by bringing out quite a few laughs, Lip Synce Battle host Chrissy Teigen's simultaneously delighted and disbelieving face during Nyongo's sexy set says it all.

Whatta man, indeed!