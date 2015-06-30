Lupita Nyong'o Returns to Her Native Kenya to Help Save the Elephants

Lupita Nyong'o is heading home, and she's doing it for a good cause. The Oscar-winning actress, who was born in Mexico City, Mexico, but raised in Kenya, is back in Nairobi where she is working with WildAid to raise awareness for the plight of elephant-poaching, as well as to promote women's issues, acting, and the arts.

"I am proud of my Kenyan heritage, and part of that heritage is the incredible wildlife haven that is in our care," Nyong'o said at a press conference. "I have come to realize that when you know more, you do more. I want to encourage people all over the world to learn more about these incredible animals. From reading a conservation website like WildAid.org to visiting one of the many, unforgettable, world-class national parks. I ask the world to end the current elephant poaching crisis by being Ivory Free. It is time to ban the sale of ivory worldwide and consign the tragedy of the ivory trade to history."

While in the country, the elephant ambassador also visited Amboseli National Park and filmed messages to encourage people around the world to raise awareness for the elephant-poaching crisis. Check out some Instagram photos from Nyongo's trip below.

Kenya, here I come! #markyourcalendars http://goo.gl/mWt1DX A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jun 24, 2015 at 9:51pm PDT

Hello Kenya! #nofilter #ivoryfree A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jun 29, 2015 at 10:16pm PDT

A moment with the Alma Maters. At the mentorship talk at KICC #LoretoConventMsongari #RusingaSchoolNairobi #StMarysSchoolNairobi #LupitaShares @SafaricomLTD A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jun 30, 2015 at 7:42am PDT

