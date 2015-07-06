See All the Photos from Lupita Nyong'o's Amazing African Adventure

Talk about a picture-perfect homecoming. Last week, Lupita Nyong'o headed back to her native Kenya with WildAid, where she was helping to raise awareness for the plight of elephant poaching, and it looks like she was successful. The Oscar-winning actress documented her trip, which included visits to her alma mater, safaris, glamping, and—of course—elephants, on her Instagram, and it's safe to say we're more than a little bit jealous.
Nyong'o uploaded a slew of 'grams on her trip, many of which included thoughtful messages educating her followers on the ivory trade and urging them to go #ivoryfree. But in between do-gooding, the superstar took some time to enjoy her home country with her glam squad—makeup artist Nick Barose, hairstylist Vernon François, and stylist Micaela Erlanger were all on the trip with her. Keep reading to see all of the gorgeous 'grams from her Kenyan adventure.
I have joined @WildAid as a global ambassador to call for us to save elephants from extinction. Join me. Be #ivoryfree. And visit the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust @dswt to meet adorable orphaned baby elephants with names, histories, personalities and a desire to live out their lives. #whenyouknowmoreyoudomore photo by @kristianschmidt_
Exceptional moments at the Ratta #homecoming. Thank you for all the moving performances, the hugs, the thoughtful questions and for making me get up and dance! And of course for the millet Ugali! @SafaricomFDN changing lives including mine. #EricOmondi #feelingthelove #Kisumu #Kenya #wheninKenyacanya
Elephants can hear more than 5km away. So my whisper must be like a shout at this distance...? #dubiouslogic. Tonight's gala at @villarosakempin is to raise funds and awareness to ensure that we get to hear from elephants for a long long time. @wildaid #ivoryfree #LNhomecoming #elephants #secretsthatcanbeheard
Me and Elephant researcher Katito Sayialel of the Amboseli Trust for Elephants. Thank you for introducing me to these incredible animals with such passion and joy. May your job always exist by us ensuring that the elephants always do too. #bestclassroomexperience #ivoryfree @wildaid #Amboseli #Kenya #Lupitaishome #elephants
Sandra: Hey sweetie, How's the homecoming? Where are you now? Me: in the Mara Sandra: Oh wow! Are you camping? Me: I'm #glamping girl! Sandra: OMG I'm so jealous. Why are you talking to me then? Me: Because I CAN!!! @SafaricomLTD, thank you for the continuous coverage over more than 900km. #safarichronicles #Lupitaishome #homecoming @olaremarakempin
