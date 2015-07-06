See All the Photos from Lupita Nyong'o's Amazing African Adventure

Talk about a picture-perfect homecoming. Last week, Lupita Nyong'o headed back to her native Kenya with WildAid, where she was helping to raise awareness for the plight of elephant poaching, and it looks like she was successful. The Oscar-winning actress documented her trip, which included visits to her alma mater, safaris, glamping, and—of course—elephants, on her Instagram, and it's safe to say we're more than a little bit jealous. 

Nyong'o uploaded a slew of 'grams on her trip, many of which included thoughtful messages educating her followers on the ivory trade and urging them to go #ivoryfree. But in between do-gooding, the superstar took some time to enjoy her home country with her glam squad—makeup artist Nick Barose, hairstylist Vernon François, and stylist Micaela Erlanger were all on the trip with her. Keep reading to see all of the gorgeous 'grams from her Kenyan adventure.

Hello Kenya! #nofilter #ivoryfree

Back to the roots, to my ancestral home #Kisumu #homecoming #homeiswherethefishis #latergram

Nick Barose at work in the wild. @lancomeusa. #ivoryfree #Lupitaishome #elephants @dilokritbarose @wildaid

#glamsquad on safari. #sunglassesonfleek #wheninKenyacanya @dilokritbarose @vernonfrancois

An open leap from the #Kilimanjaro. Happy 4th, Americans! #homeawayfromhome #Ivoryfree. #Amboseli #Kenya #Lupitaishome

Tea in the savannah. #anytimeisteatime #MaasaiMara. Photo by Nick Barose. @dilokritbarose

