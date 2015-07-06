See All the Photos from Lupita Nyong'o's Amazing African Adventure

Talk about a picture-perfect homecoming. Last week, Lupita Nyong'o headed back to her native Kenya with WildAid, where she was helping to raise awareness for the plight of elephant poaching, and it looks like she was successful. The Oscar-winning actress documented her trip, which included visits to her alma mater, safaris, glamping, and—of course—elephants, on her Instagram, and it's safe to say we're more than a little bit jealous.

Nyong'o uploaded a slew of 'grams on her trip, many of which included thoughtful messages educating her followers on the ivory trade and urging them to go #ivoryfree. But in between do-gooding, the superstar took some time to enjoy her home country with her glam squad—makeup artist Nick Barose, hairstylist Vernon François, and stylist Micaela Erlanger were all on the trip with her. Keep reading to see all of the gorgeous 'grams from her Kenyan adventure.

Hello Kenya! #nofilter #ivoryfree A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jun 29, 2015 at 10:16pm PDT

A moment with the Alma Maters. At the mentorship talk at KICC #LoretoConventMsongari #RusingaSchoolNairobi #StMarysSchoolNairobi #LupitaShares @SafaricomLTD A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jun 30, 2015 at 7:42am PDT

Taking a breather the African way, moments before the press conference today. @villarosakempin @safaricomltd @wildaid. #mossmoss #bts A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jun 30, 2015 at 12:52pm PDT

Back to the roots, to my ancestral home #Kisumu #homecoming #homeiswherethefishis #latergram A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 1, 2015 at 1:52pm PDT

Reconnecting with #NairobiBlue at my grandmother's house. #iwasright #blueiseverywhere #Kisumu #Kenya #homecoming #reasontosmile A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 1, 2015 at 1:59pm PDT

That was grand! Thank you to all who came, for the warm welcome home and for the love shown to the #ivoryfree cause. #Lupitaishome #gala for @wildaid. @sophiezinga A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 2, 2015 at 2:54pm PDT

A tasteful evening at @villarosakempin. #Lupitaishome gala for @wildaid #elephants #ivoryfree. Photo courtesy of @dilokritbarose A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 2, 2015 at 3:05pm PDT

Nick Barose at work in the wild. @lancomeusa. #ivoryfree #Lupitaishome #elephants @dilokritbarose @wildaid A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 3, 2015 at 7:29am PDT

#glamsquad on safari. #sunglassesonfleek #wheninKenyacanya @dilokritbarose @vernonfrancois A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 3, 2015 at 9:25am PDT

About last night. #Lupitaishome gala getup. @sophiezinga #twirlingcontinues #kenyatimes #ivoryfree #regram @houseoferlanger A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 3, 2015 at 10:58am PDT

An open leap from the #Kilimanjaro. Happy 4th, Americans! #homeawayfromhome #Ivoryfree. #Amboseli #Kenya #Lupitaishome A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 4, 2015 at 4:04am PDT

We witnessed a Pride of Lions dining on a wildebeest! The adult males eat first, then the cubs and then the adult females. #safarichronicles @houseoferlanger #safarivirgin #MaasaiMara #gladimnotalioness #Lupitaishome A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 5, 2015 at 7:21am PDT

I took this photo. @natgeo consider this a job application submitted. #nofilter #naturalbeauty #maasaimara #Kenya #SmartphoneArtphone #giraffe A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 6, 2015 at 12:04am PDT

Tea in the savannah. #anytimeisteatime #MaasaiMara. Photo by Nick Barose. @dilokritbarose A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 6, 2015 at 12:38am PDT

Memories are made of these. @olaremarakempin, thank you for the stellar hospitality and a first class safari experience. #glamping #MaasaiMara #Lupitawashome photos by Nick Barose @dilokritbarose #TomMorello:TheNightwatchman #latergram A video posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 6, 2015 at 10:02am PDT

