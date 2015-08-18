Lupita Nyong’o Shows Exactly How to Wear Peach Makeup on Dark Skin Tones

Come summer, there’s nothing quite as flattering as a pretty shade of peach. When applied to the cheeks and lips, the color has the ability to warm up the entire face, creating a healthy, natural-looking glow in a matter of seconds. If you’re not sure how to find the perfect peach tones for your dark complexion, look no further than Lupita Nyong’o for inspiration.

The star provided a stunning example of how to incorporate the hue at the Disney D23 Expo over the weekend—and makeup artist Nick Barose was kind enough to let us in on the secret to nailing the look. Turns out, you should avoid any makeup that appears “peachy” in the package, as these shades can veer into pasty territory. Here’s what you should seek out instead: “Deep orange shades that can be applied with a light touch to add a soft, pretty peach effect on dark skin,” the pro tells InStyle.

To enhance Nyongo’s complexion for the event, Barose applied Lancome’s Blush Subtil Palette in Rum Raisin ($43; lancome.com), followed by a swipe of the brand’s L’Absolu Nu in Red Chiffon ($31; lancome.com) on the star’s pout. Gorgeous!

