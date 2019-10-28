Lupita Nyong'o Just Gave the Classic Plum Lip an Unexpected Twist

Image zoom Chris Delmas/Getty Images

Makeup trends are constantly in flux, but the plum lip is one look that's guaranteed to make a comeback every fall. The transitional shade is bold, but not too bright — kind of like the season it's associated with. And while vibrant makeup shades don't typically scream fall, Lupita Nyong'o proves that when paired with a juicy plum lipstick, a flash of bright eyeliner totally feels autumnal.

For the 2019 Governors Awards, Nyong'o's go-to makeup artist Nick Barose went with a green cat eye and glossy plump lip, which was inspired by the Lancôme brand ambassador's flowy gown.

"With the floral garden details on Lupita’s Givenchy gown, I wanted to also continue with the idea of the floral garden color theme and the makeup to feel like a fun garden party, taking inspiration from the color of leaves and flowers," Barose tells InStyle. "I took that color palette, playing up the eyes with green and then creating a deep plum lip."

Creating Nyong'o's jewel-toned green cat eye is a two-step process. Barose first lined the actress' upper lash line with Lancôme Drama Liqui-Pencil Eyeliner in Pacifique, a hunter green shade. "I love this eyeliner because not only it’s a fun color, the formula is also long-wearing and smudge proof so the color won’t move," he says.

For the metallic finish, Barose went over the shape he created with the green shade from Lancôme Hypnôse 5-Colour Eyeshadow Palette in Kaki Électrique, applying it with a damp small eyeliner brush to create a bolder look. "[The eyeshadow palette] can be used wet which is great because it becomes more metallic and it has various complementary shades that I can use to create this eye look," he explains. Barose also dabbed the darkest shade in the palette to the crease of Nyong'o's eyes for added definition.

Nyong'o's shiny plum lip tied her look together. Barose prepped her lips with a balm, then lined them with Lancôme Le Lip Liner in Amadelle. After, he filled in the actress' lips with Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream Lipstick in Pigeon Blood Ruby. Barose says this velvety formula is ideal for anyone who wants a matte finish that doesn't require a lot of touch ups.

But Nyong'o's makeup wasn't only bold part of her beauty look. The actress also debuted a set of blunt bangs, created by her go-to stylist Vernon Francois.

Nyong'o never fails to deliver beauty inspiration on the red carpet. And judging from her fresh take on the plum lip and new hairstyle, this award season is going to be full of iconic beauty looks.