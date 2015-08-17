Lupita Nyong'o Takes Her Fun-Filled First Trip to Disneyland

Lupita Nyong'o is officially a Disneyland vet. After making appearances at the D23 Expo to promote her upcoming films Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Jungle Book, the actress topped off her weekend by taking her very first trip to the Happiest Place on Earth.

"First trip to #Disneyland!!! #myfirstears. Mummy, this is for you! #d23expo @disneystudios," she wrote alongside an adorable snap of herself wearing sequined Minnie Mouse ears (above). Nyong'o also shared another 'gram of herself riding Splash Mountain with her pals (where she bravely took the front seat!) and captioned it: "Well, this is clearly what courage looks like. #Disneyland with #TeamLN #d23expo."

Check out more photos from Lupita Nyong'o's Disney-filled weekend below.

Geekin' out at #Disney #d23expo A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Aug 15, 2015 at 11:10am PDT

Double Duty at Disney. #Disney #d23expo #StarWars #ForceAwakens #TheJungleBook @DisneyStudios A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Aug 15, 2015 at 12:50pm PDT

Met my #TheJungleBook son #Mowgli for the first time today, Neel Sethi. And we watched a teaser with the #d23expo crowd for the first time. The world is in for a TREAT. @DisneyStudios @theneelsethi A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Aug 15, 2015 at 2:04pm PDT

First trip to #Disneyland!!! #myfirstears. Mummy, this is for you! #d23expo @disneystudios A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Aug 15, 2015 at 7:48pm PDT

Well, this is clearly what courage looks like. #Disneyland with #TeamLN #d23expo A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Aug 16, 2015 at 12:55am PDT

For real. #starwars #ForceAwakens at #d23expo with @john_boyega, @daisyridley and #oscarisaac A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Aug 16, 2015 at 12:49pm PDT

Yes, @john_boyega is THAT funny. @Disneystudios #d23expo #Finn @starwars #theforceawakens. Photo by Chris McPherson for EW A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Aug 16, 2015 at 1:55pm PDT

