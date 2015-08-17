Lupita Nyong'o Takes Her Fun-Filled First Trip to Disneyland

Instagram/lupitanyongo
Lupita Nyong'o is officially a Disneyland vet. After making appearances at the D23 Expo to promote her upcoming films Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Jungle Book, the actress topped off her weekend by taking her very first trip to the Happiest Place on Earth.
"First trip to #Disneyland!!! #myfirstears. Mummy, this is for you! #d23expo @disneystudios," she wrote alongside an adorable snap of herself wearing sequined Minnie Mouse ears (above). Nyong'o also shared another 'gram of herself riding Splash Mountain with her pals (where she bravely took the front seat!) and captioned it: "Well, this is clearly what courage looks like. #Disneyland with #TeamLN #d23expo."
Check out more photos from Lupita Nyong'o's Disney-filled weekend below.