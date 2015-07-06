Lupita Nyong'o and Emily Blunt Sit Front Row at Christian Dior's Kaleidoscopic Haute Couture Show

Not only was the Christian Dior Haute Couture show packed with incredibly dreamy bespoke designs, but it also featured a star-studded front row. Lupita Nyong'o, Emily Blunt, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Olivia Palermo, Grimes, Leelee Sobieski, and more took their seats inside the custom-made, kaleidoscope-like venue that was crafted out of technicolor glass-panels painted in a floral motif and situated outside the Musée Rodin in Paris.

The collection itself featured a similarly sublime color palette, which was highlighted by the rays of natural light that floated in through the semi-sheer ceiling and walls—Raf Simons clearly knows what he's doing. Is Dior darling Jennifer Lawrence's next red carpet gown in this collection? Only time will tell.

Scroll down to see more photos from the dazzling show.

