Lupita Nyong'o Now Has Waist-Length Braids

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o may be known to keep her hair in a natural pixie cut, but that doesn't mean she's afraid to ditch her signature style every once in a while to try out something new.

Over the past few weeks, the star has worn her hair in a simple low bun, complete with a center part, for the BAFTA Awards in late October, then added on some front bangs a few days later for the 11th annual Governors Awards Gala is Los Angeles — both created by the talented Vernon François.

But now, Nyong'o is sporting some beautiful waist-length braids.

RELATED: Lupita Nyong'o Just Gave the Classic Plum Lip an Unexpected Twist

Image zoom Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Hairstylist Nai'vasha braided Nyong'o's hair in gorgeous cornrows and single plaits, which she shared a photo of on Instagram on Nov. 11. But while the actress first debuted the new look in early November at a special screening of Us in New York City, the stylist took it up a notch by adding in several hair jewels for the 33rd annual National Equal Justice Awards Dinner, which took place on Nov. 7. But it seems as though the actress still has her braids in — crystals and all.

Monday night, Nyong'o posted a photo on her Instagram with Daily Show host Trevor Noah, and her now week-old braids are still looking as fresh as ever. Not only does the look (along with all of the others Nyong'o has worn over the years) show how versatile 4C hair can be, but it also proves just how well this texture grips onto braided extensions.

VIDEO: Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out a Magazine for Retouching Her Natural Hair

While we can't wait to see what look Nyong'o will try next, we definitely wouldn't be mad if she kept this gorgeous style going for a little longer.