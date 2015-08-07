Lupita Nyong'o Is Having So Much Fun in Her Latest Bikini Snap

Is Lupita Nyong'o having the best summer ever? If her latest Instagram is any indication, the answer is yes. The actress shared a photo of herself on Thursday splashing around in a swimsuit, and it has us wishing for some poolside downtime, ASAP.

"Rested. Revitalized. Ready. Thank you @miraval_resort. #balanced," the actress captioned the summery 'gram, in which she shows off her fierce bikini bod in a purple two-piece. Nyong'o was getting some much-needed R&R at the Miraval Resort and Spa, a luxury resort dedicated to living a balanced life in Tucson, Ariz.

It's been an action-packed summer for Nyong'o. In addition to hitting up the Cannes Film Festival, the actress visited her native Kenya to help save the elephants and even stopped by Couture Fashion Week in Paris. Just one question—can we tag along to her next destination?

