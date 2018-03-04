Lupita Nyong’o Is Winning the Red Carpet, One Plunging Gown at a Time

When Lupita Nyong’o was out for the 2018 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Oscars Luncheon, she opted for a style that has previously worked for her on the red carpet but gave it a playful twist. The Black Panther star can rock a plunging neckline like no other, and her pink and black printed low-cut mini at Thursday’s event might be one of her best yet.

Nyong’o wasn’t the only Black Panther actress to stun on the red carpet: Angela Bassett looked ageless in a white strapless jumpsuit. Days earlier, Wakanda's Queen Mother dished on the possible plot of a sequel, which is likely imminent considering the film’s extraordinary success.

“I didn’t die. The queen lives,” Bassett told The Root about what she thinks will happen in the next movie. “We have no more herb left. Shuri will figure it out. My daughter will figure it out.”

Superstar singer Janelle Monáe was also in attendance in a printed minidress and a fringe statement earring, while funny lady Tiffany Haddish had a similar idea in a sequined top and multicolored skirt covered in tassels.

