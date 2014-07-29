Lunchtime Links: Watch the Trailer for the Final Hobbit Movie, Plus More Must-Reads

It's here! Watch the trailer for the final Hobbit movie, starring Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Orlando Bloom. [Time]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Bachelorette Andi gave her final rose last night—see who she chose here. [EW]2. The ultimate girl power collab! Listen to Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Jessie J’s new song, "Bang, Bang." [Huffington Post]

3. Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are releasing a jazz album, Cheek to Cheek, out this September. [MTV]

4. Hilary Duff is back on the music scene! Listen to her comeback single, "Chasing the Sun." [POPSUGAR]

5. Are you a big fan of Orange Is the New Black? Test your knowledge of the show's characters and memorable scenes here. [Mashable]