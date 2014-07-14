Lunchtime Links: Watch the First Trailer for Season 8 of Doctor Who, Plus More Must-Reads

Image zoom Courtesy

The trailer for Season 8 of Doctor Who aired last night! Watch it here. [Time]

1. Johnny Depp, is that you? The star is unrecognizable while on set for his upcoming film Black Mass. [POPSUGAR]

2. According to Starz CEO Chris Albrecht, Fifty Shades of Grey could have been a three-season TV series. [EW]

3. It's official! Christopher Walken will play Captain Hook in NBC's live-action production of Peter Pan. [E! Online]

4. Meet the man who underwent $100,000 worth of plastic surgeries to look like Justin Bieber. [People]

5. Cute alert! There's a Kickstarter campaign raising funds for a production of Hamlet, starring pugs. [Mashable]