Lunchtime Links: Watch the First Teaser Trailer for Season 4 of Scandal, Plus More Must-Reads

Where on earth is Olivia Pope? The new teaser trailer for Season 4 of Scandal is here, and asks that very question. [Variety]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Listen to Anna Kendrick belt out "I Can Do Better Than That" in this clip from The Last 5 Years. [Vulture]

2. Jennifer Lopez has a steamy affair with a high school student in her newest thriller, The Boy Next Door. Watch the trailer here. [E! Online]

3. News we can definitely get behind: Denzel Washington wants to be the next James Bond. [MTV]

4. Miss last night's explosive Teen Wolf season finale? Read the full recap here. [EW]

5. The first full trailer for American Horror Story: Freak Show has arrived! [Huffington Post]