Lunchtime Links: Watch the 9-Second Teaser Trailer for Better Call Saul, Plus More Must-Reads

Ursula Coyote/AMC
Grace Gavilanes
Aug 11, 2014 @ 1:46 pm

Breaking Bad fans, rejoice! Watch the nine-second teaser trailer for the spinoff show Better Call Saul, set to premiere this February. [Time]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Cowabunga, dude! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is getting a sequel. [EW]

2. Kim Kardashian talks Kanye West’s favorite hair color on the reality star. [People]

3. The secret to Jennifer Aniston’s form-fitting tees? The star gets them tailored. [Racked]

4. Congrats are in order for Christina Ricci! The star recently welcomed a baby boy. [POPSUGAR]

5. We're obsessed with DJ Wika, believed to be the oldest DJ in the world, at age 77. [Mashable]

