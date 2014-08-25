Lunchtime Links: True Blood Bid Their Final Bloody Goodbye Last Night, Plus More Must-Reads

It's the end of an era, Truebies! Last night, we said goodbye to our favorite Southern vampires as the last episode of True Blood aired. Not ready to let go? Relive the episode again. [EW]

1. Jennifer Aniston accepted the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge! Watch it now. [Popsugar]

2. Guardians of the Galaxy is the summer box office champ! The film has grossed close to $100 million so far. [THR]

3. Expect to see Glee star Lea Michele reprise her guest role on Sons of Anarchy this season. [E! Online]

4. The best moments from the MTV Video Music Awards, as told by GIFs. [People]

5. The U.S. Open begins today! Here's what you can expect to see on the court. [NYT]