Lunchtime Links: Taylor Swift Will Perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, Plus More Must-Reads

Dave Hogan/TAS/Getty Images
Grace Gavilanes
Jul 30, 2014 @ 1:29 pm

Get excited! Taylor Swift is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards next month. [E! Online]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. So fancy! Iggy Azalea just landed a cameo in Fast & Furious 7. [Huffington Post]2. Prince Harry, you are one sneaky photobomber. [POPSUGAR]

3. Katy Perry and Rihanna wore matching head-to-toe spandex—but who wore the athletic trend best? [MTV]

4. Pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy is done performing on Dancing with the Stars. [LA Times]

5. Watch Vin Diesel show Jimmy Fallon how to breakdance. [Time]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!