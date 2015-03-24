Lunchtime Links: The Sequin Gear All Miley Cyrus Superfans Will Appreciate

Grace Gavilanes
Mar 24, 2015 @ 1:02 pm

From sweatshirts and jackets to jeans, pay tribute to your favorite celebs with this statement-making sequin gear, starring Miley CyrusKim Kardashian, Kanye West, and One Direction. [MTV]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. And the first celebrity to exit season 20 of Dancing with the Stars is... [People]

2. Ready for a close-up? This new phone retouches your face automatically. [Medium]

3. The cast of Mad Men unveiled "The Draper Bench," which is modeled after the final frame in the show's opening credits, in NYC yesterday. [EW]

4. On the road again! The cast of Nashville is set to embark on an eight-city concert tour, starting in late April. [Hollywood Reporter]

5. Harry Potter fans, prepare to have this parody of "Uptown Funk" stuck in your head. [Huffington Post]

