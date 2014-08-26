Lunchtime Links: See Who Won Big at Last Night's Emmy Awards, Plus More Must-Reads

AP Images
Grace Gavilanes
Aug 26, 2014 @ 12:15 pm

From Breaking Bad to The Good Wife's Julianna Margulies, see the full list of big winners at last night's Emmy Awards. [EW]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul's sweet acceptance speech caused his wife's non-profit's website to crash. [Washington Post]

2. Seth Meyers ended his Emmys hosting duties by participating in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. See the video here. [E! Online]

3. Curious about Game of Thrones? Get all caught up in three minutes. [Mashable]

4. Prince is releasing not one, but two (!) albums this September. [Time]

5. Cap off the summer with lobster-tail braids AKA the coolest hairstyle of the summer. [Refinery29]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!