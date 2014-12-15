Lunchtime Links: Relive the Series Finale of The Newsroom, Plus More Must-Reads

HBO
The Newsroom went off the air last night! Read a recap of the series finale here. [EW]
Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:
1. Congratulations to Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs! The couple tied the knot over the weekend. [People]
2. And then there were three: See which House of DVF contestants made it to next week. [E! Online]
3. This is too cute: See this adorable backstage photo of Kelly Clarkson and her daughter, River. [Instagram]
4. See Chris Hemsworth crack codes in the new trailer for Blackhat. [YouTube]
5. Merriam-Webster dubs "culture" as the 2014 Word of the Year. [CBS News]