Lunchtime Links: Reese Witherspoon Revisits Her Legally Blonde Role for a Sick Fan, Plus More Must-Reads

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
Grace Gavilanes
Aug 29, 2014

In an effort to cheer up a 4-year-old cancer-stricken fan, Reese Witherspoon dressed in her best Elle Woods garb to send him a special Instagram message. [Today]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Taylor Swift’s new single, "Shake It Off," debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100. [Billboard]

2. Sweet! This is what Karlie Kloss eats before every workout. [People]

3. Compacts, makeup sponges, and nail polish can help with healthy eating, according to Lauren Conrad. [POPSUGAR]

4. Donatella Versace is the latest fashion giant to participate in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. [MTV]

5. It's almost here! Watch the first teaser for American Horror Story: Freakshow. [EW]

