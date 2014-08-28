Lunchtime Links: The Posters for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Are Here, Plus More Must-Reads

If you weren't already excited for the third installment of The Hunger Games, these Mockingjay posters will send you over the edge. [POPSUGAR]

1. To commemorate Friends 20th anniversary, a pop-up coffee shop—our very own Central Perk!—will open in N.Y.C. this September. (Plus, see the cast's mini reunion here!) [MTV]

2. Gwyneth Paltrow stuns in this Hugo Boss ad campaign. [Refinery29]

3. Go behind-the-scenes of Taylor Swift’s "Shake It Off" music video. [YouTube]

4. Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes will make a cameo on The Mindy Project. [EW]

5. Congrats are in order Glee’s Heather Morris! The star is engaged to high school sweetheart Taylor Hubbell. [E! Online]