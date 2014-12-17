Lunchtime Links: Naomi Campbell Looks Super Sexy in Her New Agent Provocateur Ads, Plus More Must-Reads

Jennifer Davis
Dec 17, 2014 @ 1:14 pm

Naomi Campbell proves once again that age is just a number! The supermodel was named the new face of Agent Provocateur. See her sexy campaign ads here. [People]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Blue Ivy is growing up so fast! Beyoncé posted a new photo of her growing tot on her website, and it's adorable. [E! Online]

2. Only one more season of Parks and Recreation (tear!). Gear up for Season 7 by watching the new preview trailer. [EW]

3. Big casting news for Viola Davis: The actress will play Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad. [Hollywood Life]

4. Which movie trailers did you watch over and over? See the most-viewed trailers of 2014. [The Hollywood Reporter]

5. Calvin Harris will front Emporio Armani's spring campaign. [WWD]

