Lunchtime Links: Lorde Will Curate The Hunger Games – Mockingjay Soundtrack, Plus More Must-Reads

Lorde is set to curate the soundtrack for The Hunger Games – Mockingjay Part 1. "Glory and Gore," anyone? [EW]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Katy Perry returns to her "California Gurl" roots with her latest music video for "This Is How We Do." [E! Online]

2. Director Spike Jonze will be one of the many guest stars appearing in the next season of Girls. [Time]

3. Allison Williams has finally joined Instagram! Her first post? A sweet throwback snapshot of the star as Peter Pan. [Instagram]

4. Jon Stewart is making his directorial debut, and his film is not what you would expect from the comedian. [Hollywood]

5. Tara Reid just launched a Sharknado-inspired fragrance. [The Cut]