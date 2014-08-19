Lunchtime Links: A Look Back at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards, Plus More Must-Reads

From Christina Aguilera’s retro-inspired style to Usher’s shirtless performance, take a look back at what happened 10 years ago at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards. [Huffington Post]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. The sweet way Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. [People]

2. Fifty Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan has joined Instagram! See the star's first post here. [E! Online]

3. Congrats are in order for Christian Bale and wife Sibi Blazic! The couple just welcomed their second child. [POPSUGAR]

4. Harry Potter fans, rejoice! J.K. Rowling has just released a short story on Pottermore. [Mashable]

5. A new actress will be joining the cast of Once Upon a Time—to fill the role of Belle's mom. [EW]