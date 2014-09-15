Lunchtime Links: Listen to Miley Cyrus's Rendition of Led Zeppelin's "Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You"

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV
Grace Gavilanes
Sep 15, 2014 @ 12:32 pm

You've never heard Miley Cyrus like this before! The star covered Led Zeppelin's "Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You," posting her rendition to her SoundCloud account. [People]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. The thriller No Good Deed, fronted by Idris Elba and Taraji P. Henson, topped the box office this weekend. [EW]

2. Bow down! Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj perform "Flawless" on stage together. [Time]

3. Aww! Britney Spears threw her sons a joint skateboarding themed birthday party. [Just Jared]

4. Selena Gomez debuts a bangin' new hairstyle! See her new look here. [E! Online]

5. A$AP Rocky talks his skincare regimen and his favorite lipstick shade on girls. [Refinery29]

