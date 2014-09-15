Lunchtime Links: Listen to Miley Cyrus's Rendition of Led Zeppelin's "Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You"

You've never heard Miley Cyrus like this before! The star covered Led Zeppelin's "Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You," posting her rendition to her SoundCloud account. [People]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. The thriller No Good Deed, fronted by Idris Elba and Taraji P. Henson, topped the box office this weekend. [EW]

2. Bow down! Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj perform "Flawless" on stage together. [Time]

3. Aww! Britney Spears threw her sons a joint skateboarding themed birthday party. [Just Jared]

4. Selena Gomez debuts a bangin' new hairstyle! See her new look here. [E! Online]

5. A$AP Rocky talks his skincare regimen and his favorite lipstick shade on girls. [Refinery29]