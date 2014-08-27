Lunchtime Links: Listen to Jennifer Lopez and Iggy Azalea's "Booty" Remix, Plus More Must-Reads

Jennifer Lopez recruited Iggy Azalea for the remix to her single "Booty." Listen to it here. [Billboard]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. There's a Full House revival in the works! [Hollywood Reporter]

2. Miss the Pretty Little Liars shocking season finale last night? Read the full recap here. [Washington Post]

3. Donald Glover fans, rejoice! The actor-rapper will voice Spider-Man alter-ego Miles Morales on an episode of animated series Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors. [Time]

4. Benefit's new mascara ad is the greatest homage to the '90s you'll see all day. [Mashable]

5. From This Is Where I Leave You to Gone Girl, these are the movies we can't wait to watch this fall. [Huffington Post]