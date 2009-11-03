Lunchtime Links! Lady Gaga, Gisele and More...

1. It's no surprise here, but Lady Gaga finally admitted she will start a clothing line "at some point." [NYMag.com]

2. Laura Dowling, officially the new White House florist, announced her new gig via Facebook! [HuffingtonPost.com]

3. Found: Emma's wedding dress from last week's Gleeit's none other than J. Crew! [EW.com]

4. Rachel Zoe and Dakota Fanning give the new Nintendo DS game, Style Savvy, a test run. [Fashionista.com]

5. Got an extra 7.2 million dollars? The house from Party of Five is on the market. [Cocoperez.com]

6. A very pregnant Gisele is well on her way to a pilot's license and the only think that might stand in the wayher belly! [People.com]