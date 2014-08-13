Lunchtime Links: Kristen Bell Reprises Her Role as Veronica Mars in a New Web Series, Plus More Must-Reads

Kristen Bell and Ryan Hansen are returning to Veronica Mars—this time in a new Web series on CWSeed. [EW]

1. This Beastie Boys/Muppets mash-up is the best afternoon pick-me-up we could have asked for. [MTV]

2. Allison Williams can fly! The star shows off her new moves during her first flight lesson on Instagram. [E! Online]

3. One woman takes on Kim Kardashian’s post-baby diet, and recorded her experience here. [Fashionista]

4. Olivia Wilde’s real name is what? You'll be surprised to learn these celebrities' birth names. [POPSUGAR]

5. Nicky Hilton is engaged! [Hollywood Life]