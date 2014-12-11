Lunchtime Links: Kirsten Dunst to Star in Fargo's Second Season, Plus More Must-Reads

Grace Gavilanes
Dec 11, 2014 @ 1:46 pm

There's big news for Kirsten Dunst! The actress has signed on to star in the Emmy-winning drama series, Fargo. [People]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. This is the most tweeted about celebrity of 2014. [Just Jared]

2. Shailene Woodley shares how she gets over a breakup. [Huffington Post]

3. There is a very festive way to decorate your guy's beard for the holiday---and it's for a good cause! [Buzzfeed]

4. Trust us: You will love this a capella take on "All I Want for Christmas Is You." [POPSUGAR]

5. J.K. Rowling fans, rejoice! The author's Cormoran Strike novels will be adapted by the BBC. [EW]

