Lunchtime Links: Kelly Clarkson's Baby Daughter Gears Up for Her First Concert, Plus More Must-Reads

It's a good thing to be Kelly Clarkson’s daughter! The performer took her daughter, River Rose Blackstock, to her first concert, where the adorable tot was decked out in a floral ensemble, bejeweled headphones, and pacifier. [POPSUGAR]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Reason No. 282 why we love Tom Hiddleston aka Loki: The British actor performed at a music festival as country legend Hank Williams. [Time]

2. Once again, Guardians of the Galaxy claims the top spot at the box office this weekend. [EW]

3. Did you miss Boardwalk Empire’s final season premiere? Read the full recap here. [Rolling Stone]

4. It's official! The Walking Dead will be getting its own spin-off series. [TV]

5. Selfie addicts, you can now purchase a paddle brush that doubles as a phone case. [Mashable]