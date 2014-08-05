Lunchtime Links: Keke Palmer Has Been Cast as Cinderella on Broadway, Plus More Must-Reads

Keke Palmer has been cast in Broadway's Cinderella as its titular character! The star will make her debut this September. [MTV]

1. Sandra Bullock is the highest earning actress in Hollywood, according to Forbes. See who else made the list here. [Forbes]

2. The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, and Johnny Galecki will receive a paycheck of $1 million per episode. [EW]

3. Girl power! An Amazing Spider-Man spinoff starring a female lead is reportedly in the works. [E! Online]

4. Did you miss Sharknado 2: The Second One on TV? No fear! The Syfy hit is coming to theaters this month for one night only. [Time]

5. Get a first listen at X Factor winners Alex and Sierra's new single, "Just Kids." [People]