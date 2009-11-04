Lunchtime Links! Kate Hudson, Angelina Jolie and more...

Markus Klinko&Indrani; Courtesy of JCpenney; Aaron Crisler/Retna; Gary Gershoff/Getty; Courtesy Photo; Ron Asadorian/Splash
InStyle Staff
Nov 04, 2009 @ 12:30 am

1. Lady Gaga makes an amazing Hello Kitty—go figure.[Dailymail.co.uk]

2. Get a sneak peek at the shoes from Olsenboye, the stylish twins's new collection for JCPenney. [Stylelist.com]

3. Taylor Swift is so excited to host Saturday Night Live that she might have "a heart attack". [People.com]

4. Kate Husdon's secret to looking svelte? Cut the cocktails! [People.com]

5. Calling all Gleeks—Glee's first soundtrack just landed on shelves! [Elle.com]

6. Angelina Jolie went wild for Stella McCartney's kids collection for the Gap—spending close to $500! [Cocoperez.com]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!