Lunchtime Links: Kanye West's Adidas Collection Will Be Sold at Barney's

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for adidas
Grace Gavilanes
Mar 23, 2015 @ 2:03 pm

Kanye West's inaugural Adidas collection, which includes clothes, accessories, and shoes, will be sold at Barney's--both in stores and online. [MTV]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Photo of the day: Snoop Dogg takes a seat on the Iron Throne. [Time]

2. Who run the world? Girls! Feminist Thor is outselling the original male-led series by a lot. [Huffington Post]

3. From the stage to the big screen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is being made into a film. [EW]

4. See the most outlandish pizza toppings from around the world. [First We Feast]

5. A Grumpy Cat bust made out of bacon exists! [Mashable]

