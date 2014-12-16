Lunchtime Links: Iggy Azalea Recruits an Unusual Tour Partner, Plus More Must-Reads

Iggy Azalea is headed on tour starting in April and she'll be joined by former boy band star and current heartthrob Nick Jonas. [Refinery 29]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Not ready to let Glee go? Listen to Lea Michele sing the Frozen anthem in the promo for the final season. [Billboard]

2. The beauty world lost a legend yesterday. Miss Jessie's co-founder Titi Branch passed away. [People]

3. Boyhood has earned its first major award! The Toronto Film Critics names the film best picture. [Hollywood Reporter]

4. Well, this looks intense: Watch the trailer for Knight of Cups, featuring Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Natalie Portman, and more. [E! Online]

5. The last performance show for The Voice’ Season 7 aired last night! Find out how the final four did. [EW]