Lunchtime Links: Hollywood's Hottest Guys Reveal Their Man Crushes, Plus More Must-Reads

From Channing Tatum to Benedict Cumberbatch, these leading men share their ultimate man crushes. Among the most named? Brad Pitt and George Clooney (surprise, surprise!). [POPSUGAR]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Brian Williams is at it again! The news anchor raps "Baby Got Back" on The Tonight Show. [YouTube]

2. Coolest summer job ever: Malia Obama worked as a production assistant on the set of the new CBS show, Extant, starring Halle Berry. [EW]

3. Disney Channel star Zendaya is set to play the late R&B star, Aaliyah in the upcoming Lifetime biopic. [Time]

4. Whoa! The cast of '90s hit Blossom reunited, and the pictures are adorable. [E! Online]

5. Zachary Levi is the latest celeb to get married in secret. The actor tied the knot with girlfriend Missy Peregrym in Maui. [People]