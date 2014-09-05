Lunchtime Links: The Hilarious New Trailer for Horrible Bosses 2 Is Here, Plus More Must-Reads

Jason Sudeikis, Charlie Day, and Jason Bateman are back! Watch the new trailer for their hilarious sequel, Horrible Bosses 2. [EW]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. This is how Beyoncé spent her birthday yesterday. [POPSUGAR]

2. Flashback Friday! The Little Rascals cast recently recreated their movie poster for the film's 20th anniversary (prepare to feel old!). [Buzzfeed]

3. Aww! Alyssa Milano welcomed a baby girl, Elizabella Dylan, on Thursday. [Hollywood Life]

4. These new American Horror Story teaser trailers are legitimately terrifying—yet, we can't look away! [Huffington Post]

5. This just in: a Supergirl TV series is in the works. [MTV]