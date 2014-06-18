Lunchtime Links: Here's Yet Another Reason to Love Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, Plus More Must-Reads

Image zoom PDN/REX USA

As if you needed any more reasons to love Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, the couple sent a message to a group of paparazzi with the hopes of bringing awareness to nonprofit organizations. [Buzzfeed]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Go behind the scenes of OK Go's latest music video for "The Writing's On the Wall." [Time]

2. Nominations for this year's Teen Choice Awards have been announced! See who's leading the pack here. [EW]

3. Wow! Jennifer Hudson took to Instagram to show off her svelte bikini body. [E! Online]

4. Coolest cameo ever: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Queens, N.Y. [Billboard]

5. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is that you? See 15 of the most spot-on World Cup celebrity doppelgangers here. [Mashable]