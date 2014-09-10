Lunchtime Links: Guess Who's Returning to Glee’s Final Season, Plus More Must-Reads

We can't stop smiling! Original Glee cast members Dianna Agron, Jenna Ushkowitz, Jayma Mays, and Mark Salling will return for the show's final season, set to air in 2015. [E! Online]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Did you miss Sons of Anarchy’s final season premiere? Get the full recap here. [Mashable]

2. Ellen DeGeneres hilariously takes on Nicki Minaj’s "Anaconda" choreography. Watch the talk-show host's rendition here. [POPSUGAR]

3. Congrats are in order for Linda Perry and Sara Gilbert! The duo are expecting their first child. [People]

4. In the best news ever we've heard this week so far: 23 Jump Street is happening! [EW]

5. Is apple cider vinegar the new coconut oil? It might be! Read on for 13 hacks using the household item. [The Gloss]