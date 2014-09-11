Lunchtime Links: Gone Girl's Rosamund Pike Talks Possible New Movie Ending, Plus More Must-Reads

Chad Buchanan/Getty Images
Rosamund Pike, who portrayed Amy Dunne in the highly anticipated film Gone Girl talks about the possible new movie ending. [E! Online]
Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:
1. Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt is set to host Saturday Night Live's season 40 premiere. [Time]
2. Kanye West and Jay Z have teamed up with Chris Rock to co-produce the actor's new film, Top Five. [MTV]
3. Best reunion ever: The cast of '90s sitcom Married with Children reunited to honor Katey Sagal's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. [Huffington Post]
4. Hot mama! Vanessa Lachey shows off her baby bump on the beach. [Instagram]
5. Gilmore Girls is coming to Netflix this October! [EW]