Lunchtime Links: Go Inside Last Night's Game of Thrones Finale, Plus More Must-Reads
Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO
Did you miss the Game of Thrones season finale last night? Get the full recap here. [Vulture]
Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:
1. 22 Jump Street wins big! The much-anticipated sequel garnered $60 million in its opening weekend. [EW]
2. Aw! Ciara 'grammed a snapshot of her baby boy, Future Zahir. [People]
3. The new Batman v. Superman film just gained a new cast member! Game of Thrones' Jason Momoa is set to take on the role of Aquaman. [The Guardian]
4. Obsessed: One woman reads Beyoncé lyrics as dramatic monologues, and the outcome is #flawless. [Jezebel]
5. Get ready to be impressed! Watch Samuel L. Jackson recite his Pulp Fiction speech on The Graham Norton Show. [YouTube]