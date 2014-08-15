Lunchtime Links: Get a Sneak Peek at Season 5 of Downton Abbey, Plus More Must-Reads

Downtown Abbey Official Facebook Page
Grace Gavilanes
Aug 15, 2014 @ 12:44 pm

These promotional photos of the Downton Abbey cast will hold you over until the show's Season 5 premiere in January. [EW]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Sofía Vergara reveals what she taught Reese Witherspoon about makeup. [POPSUGAR]

2. From Emmy Rossum to Mark Zuckerberg, see the best celebrity ALS ice bucket challenge videos. [Time]

3. This is how Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley responds when he's mistaken for Ed Sheeran in public. [Huffington Post]

4. Hooray! The first teaser trailer for Season 6 of Community has been released. [E! Online]

5. We're obsessed with this Frozen-inspired proposal! [Mashable]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!