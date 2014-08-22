Lunchtime Links: Get Ready for the Next World of Harry Potter Adventure! Plus, More Must-Reads

It's happening! After announcing that a film adaptation of J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them would be making a leap to the big screen last September, it looks like director and Harry Potter alum David Yates may be set to helm the project. [E! Online]

1. Get a first look at Jessie J's video for her chart-topping single "Bang Bang," featuring Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. [People]

2. We're sending a big congratulations to Pete Wentz and his girlfriend Meagan Camper! They welcomed a baby boy this week. [USA Today]

3. Thursdays are about to be our favorite day of the week thanks to Shonda Rhimes! [EW]

4. Excited to see Jake Gyllenhaal in his new flick Nightcrawler? Watch an extended trailer now. [Popsugar]

5. Michael Kors writes a forward in this gorgeous new coffee table book, Young Hollywood by Claiborne Swanson. [Destination Kors]