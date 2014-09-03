Lunchtime Links: Get a First Look at Allison Williams as Peter Pan, Plus More Must-Sees

The first picture of Allison Williams as Peter Pan has arrived! The actress talks Captain Hook, haircuts, and training for the live performance here. [Today]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. From The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Alfonso Ribeiro to Mean Girls's Jonathan Bennett, see the new celebs joining Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars. [Us Weekly]

2. Netflix has snagged syndication rights for Gotham in advance of the highly anticipated series premiere. [EW]

3. The biennial fundraising telecast Stand Up to Cancer just added a slew of stars to its lineup. See the full list here. [E! Online]

4. The nominations for this year's CMA Awards have been announced! [Rolling Stone]

5. What do you get when you mix Shakespeare with today's pop music? A brilliant new Tumblr that flawlessly fuses the two into catchy sonnets. [Mashable]